PSPKRana Movie: Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak is back on duty; Check out the first glimpse

The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's upcoming multi-starrer have kickstarted the shoot today in Hyderabad. The upcoming untitled multi-starrer is being directed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. The makers have resumed the shoot today in Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. Both Pawan Kalyan and Rana are participating in the latest schedule. Amidst the high expectations, the makers have shared a glimpse of Power Star from the sets.

One can see, Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak is back on duty in the role of a cop. Pawan Kalyan is in the getup of a police officer and one cannot wait to know what's next in store. #BheemlaNayak is back on duty @SitharaEnts #ProductionNo12 shoot resumes today with all the safety precautions! Power Star @PawanKalyan @RanaDaggubati #Trivikram @MusicThaman @saagar_chandrak @vamsi84 @NavinNooli," posted Sithara Entertainments.

Tentatively called 'PSPK Rana Movie,' the film is an official remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Billed to be an action thriller, Trivikram Srinivas is providing dialogues for the film that will have music by S Thaman.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles. The story of the film revolves around the conflict between Koshy Kurien, an influential and wealthy ex-Havildar and Ayyappan Nair, a Sub-inspector in Attappadi.

Also Read: Kannada veteran actress Jayanthi passes away at 76