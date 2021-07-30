PSPKRanaMovie: Nithya Menen on board for Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu Remake

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and the Macho Man Rana Daggubati, will be teaming up together for an upcoming Telugu multi starrer film. Reportedly, the yet to be titled film would be a Telugu remake of the Malayalam thriller, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Both Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will be seen sharing the same screen space for the first time in their careers. The film is tentatively being referred to as PSPKRanaMovie and the shooting is currently in progress with 50 percent of filming wrapped up. Post lockdown, the makers are working at brisk phase and announcing back-to-back updates. Today, the makers announced the leading lady of the film.

The makers took to social media and announced that Nithya Menen has been roped in as the leading lady of the film. The team welcomed her on board but didn't reveal opposite whom she will be paired, Pawan Kalyan or Rana Daggubati. However, there is a strong buzz that Nithya Menen will be seen as the wife of Pawan Kalyan’s character in the movie. Reportedly, the actress has begun shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Over her career span, Nithya Menen acted in many memorable roles and gave commendable performances, so fans are having huge exceptions to witness her character in the Telugu remake.

The yet to be titled film will be helmed by Director Sagar Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame. According to the reports, the duo would reprise the roles played by Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively, from the original. National Award winning actor Samuthirakani will be playing a key role in the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas will pen the dialogues and provide the screenplay. Music director S.S. Thaman will be composing the tunes. This massive project is bankrolled under Sithara Entertainments.