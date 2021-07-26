PSPKRanaMovie: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati resume shoot today in Hyderabad

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, are teaming up together for an upcoming Telugu film tentatively titled #PSPKRana movie. The film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It is a thriller drama that garnered huge attention from the audience across the states. Meanwhile, the makers have kickstarted the shoot today in Hyderabad. Yes, Rana and Pawan Kalyan have begun with the film's shoot post lockdown and moviegoers can't keep calm as they trend #PSPKRanaMovie on Twitter.

Before the second wave of the pandemic hit the shores, the team of #PSPKRanaMovie wrapped up two schedules. Now, the team is back in action. The makers of the film took to social media and announced the news by sharing a photo of Pawan Kalyan. The makers also mentioned that this multi-starrer film will be released on Sankranthi 2022.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by director Sagar Chandra. According to reports, the duo of Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan would reprise the roles played by Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively, from the original. National Award winning actor Samuthirakani will be playing a key role in the film. Ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is writing the dialogues and providing the screenplay. Music director SS Thaman will be composing the tunes. Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is bankrolling this massive project under Sithara Entertainments.