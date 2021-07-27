PSPKRanaMovie: Pawan Kalyan is back as a cop in Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake

The Power Star Pawan Kalyan and the Macho Man Rana Daggubati, will be teaming up together for an upcoming Telugu multi starrer film. Reportedly, the yet to be titled film would be a Telugu remake of the Malayalam thriller, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film is the talk of the town as it marks the biggest multi starrer of Tollywood. The film is tentatively being referred to as #PSPKRanaMovie. The team is back to action post lockdown and are currently shooting in Hyderabad.

The makers of the film took to social to announce that Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati resumed shoot of the film post lockdown. However, the announcement came with a suprise, as they shared a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan's charcter from the movie. The makers shared a photo of Pawan Kalyan posing in a politice uniform and his charcter name is Bheemla Nayak. Fans are thrilled of this suprise and are trending #PSPKRanaMovie and BheemlaNayak the micro blogging site, Twitter. It is to be noted that Pawan Kalyan donned the police uniform many times in the movies and each one became blockbuster hit so this time, fans are hoping for the same too. Take a look at the post here:

The yet to be titled film will be helmed by Director Sagar Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame. According to the reports, the duo would reprise the roles played by Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively, from the original. National Award winning actor Samuthirakani will be playing a key role in the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas will pen the dialogues and provide the screenplay. Music director S.S. Thaman will be composing the tunes. Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is bankrolling this massive project under Sithara Entertainments.