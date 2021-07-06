PSPKRanaMovie: Pawan Kalyan’s unseen PHOTOS from the sets go viral; Shoot to resume on July 12

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s multi starrer film “#PSPKRanaMovie” is currently trending. Unseen photos of Pawan Kalyan with the cast from the sets are going viral and the shoot is expected to resume from July 12.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, are teaming up together for an upcoming Telugu multi starrer film. The yet to be titled film would be a Telugu remake of the Malayalam thriller, Ayyappanum Koshiyum and is tentatively being referred to as “#PSPKRanaMovie”. As Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will be seen sharing the same screen space for the first time in their careers, the film has garnered a wide range of attention from audiences across the states.

Currently, “#PSPKRanaMovie” is trending as a few photos from the sets of the film have surfaced on Twitter. One can see, Pawan Kalyan posing for the photos with well known Telugu actors, who act as villains in the movies. These actors have played as rowdies in many Pawan Kalyan movies including “Gabbar Singh”, “Attarintiki Daredi” and others. Take a look at the photos:

According to the reports, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will resume the shooting of the “#PSPKRanaMovie” on July 12. Reports also stated that Nithya Menen is paired up with Pawan in the Telugu remake and she will join the shoot from the same schedule. However, nothing is officially announced yet.

Also Read: Allu Arjun resumed the shoot of Sukumar directorial Pushpa in Hyderabad; To wrap up in two months

The yet to be titled film is being helmed by director Sagar Chandra. According to reports, the duo of Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan would reprise the roles played by Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively, from the original. National Award winning actor Samuthirakani will be playing a key role in the film. Ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is writing the dialogues and providing the screenplay. Music director SS Thaman will be composing the tunes. Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is bankrolling this massive project under Sithara Entertainments.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×