Psycho is a homage to Alfred Hitchcock says director Mysskin

Psycho director Mysskin said during an interview that he is a huge fan of hollywood director Alfred Hitchcock and that the movie psycho is an homage to the director.

Director Mysskin’s Psycho hit the big screens today. Psycho is Mysskin's first movie after Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan, which released in 2017. The psychological thriller has Udhayanidhi Stalin in lead role, while Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari are the female leads. Ram, Singampuli, Shaji Chen will be seen playing key roles in the film. The film was produced under the banner Double Meaning production.

Talking about the film, director Mysskin stated that the film is a homage to Alfred Hitchcock. He was quoted as saying by First Post, “I’m a big fan of Alfred Hitchcock and in a way Psycho is an homage to the master. I have been reading up and doing research on psychopaths. Then I decided to do a film on what goes through the mind of a psycho and the circumstances that push him into becoming one. The basic theme is how love and humanity can transform the most evil person.”

Psycho has music by Ilayaraja, which is yet another factor that will attract more audience. After Nandalala and Onaiyum Aatukuttiyum, this is the third time that the maestro and Mysskin are collaborating. It should be noted that for both Nandalala and Onaiyum Aatukuttiyum, Mysskin was critically acclaimed. The Central Board of Film Certification has awarded the film an A Certificate, and the director, during the interview, confessed that Psycho is a very violent film.

Credits :First Post

