Psycho: Makers release glimpse of a scene which will send chills down your spine

Makers of actor Udhayanidhi Stalin's Psycho have released an intense glimpse from a scene. Directed by Mysskin, the film is set to release the big screens on January 24.

Critically acclaimed director Mysskin’s Psycho has been a sensation ever since it went on floors earlier this year. Psycho will be director Mysskin's first movie after Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan, which released in 2017. Billed to be a psychological thriller, Udhayanidhi Stalin will be seen playing lead role while Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari will be the female leads. The makers have now released a glimpse of a scene, in which a woman’s corpse is being identified by her kin. The short glimpse will keep one keep glued to the screen and it can be said that Psycho will be one of the best movies of 2020.

Ram, Singampuli, Shaji Chen will be seen playing key roles in the film. According to media reports, post-production work of Psycho was wrapped up recently. Earlier, the movie was set for a December 27, 2019 release. However, for reasons unknown, the released date has now been postponed to January 24, 2020. Double Meaning Production is producing the film and they announced the new release date. It goes without saying that the news comes as a disappointment to the fans of Mysskin.

The makers recently released the movie’s teaser. 'Maestro' Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music for the film. The song Unna Nenachu was released a while ago and the ‘Illayaraja magic’ in the song has made it a hit. With a series biggies having January release, we have to wait to know how the movie would perform at the box office. For the unversed, Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar hit the big screens on January 9, 2020 and Dhanush's Pattas on January 16, 2020. Psycho will also have a box office clash with Jeeva's political drama, Gypsy. Raju Murugan, who rose to fame after his critically acclaimed movie Joker, has directed Gypsy.

