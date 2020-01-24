Psycho Movie Review: Here's what audience has to say about Udhayanidhi Stalin and Mysskin's film

Udhayanidhi Stalin and Mysskin's film Psycho is out for the audience and it is getting a mixed response on social media. Check it out.

Director Mysskin's Psycho starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen has been the talk of the town ever since the makers released the first teaser of the film. The film is named after the Alfred Hitchcock classic from 1960 as director Mysskin is a huge fan of it. The film sees Udhayanidhi Stalin plays the role of a visually-challenged music conductor. Well, the teaser and the trailer of the film was well-received from the audience and critics. Finally, Psycho is out for the audience and it is getting a mixed response on social media.

One of the film critics tweeted, "#Psycho - Don't even dare to take your kids to theatres (I request you to not take them, it's a crime). This is for matured adults, not for faint-hearted!." The film is getting mixed response, however, something that has left the audience impressed is Mysskin's direction. Are you planning to watch the film this weekend? Check out what the audience has to say about Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Psycho. The film has released today along with a Telugu film Disco Raja starring Ravi Teja.

#Psycho is brilliant :) one of Myskkin' s best. @Udhaystalin nails his part :) his finest performance to date. — SPH (@srihariph) January 24, 2020

#Psycho first half - Brutal. India's first bonafide psycho thriller. Bloodshed, violence, brutal killings, smart investigation, dark humor. You name it, the film got everything with #Myskkin's stamp written all over. Shocker!! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 24, 2020

#Psycho pretty Average so far!! — Kollywood Box Office (@LtdVgs) January 24, 2020

Outdated lengthy Thriller! Decent perf from actors. Poorly written Ram’s character. Liked d Teacher role. Gud BGM & superb Visuals. Logic less silly scenes, 0 thrills, no emotional connect, not gripping. Myskkin fails to create any impact with screenplay. Disappointed!#Psycho — Sangeeth (@Sangeethoffcl) January 24, 2020

#Psycho - Many Mysskinesque touches throughout the movie including the last 10-15 min, which I absolutely loved. But somehow the pieces didn’t connect together coherently well for me to make it a gripping thriller. @aditiraohydari & @MenenNithya were outstanding. — (@ganpy) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Mysskin said to Firstpost in an interview that he is a huge fan of Alfred Hitchcock. He said, "I'm a big fan of Alfred Hitchcock and in a way Psycho is an homage to the master. I have been reading up and doing research on psychopaths. Then I decided to do a film on what goes through the mind of a psycho and the circumstances that push him into becoming one."

