Psycho trailer promises a suspenseful and hard hitting tale; WATCH

Director Mysskin's highly awaited film Psycho has been the talk of the town since its inception. The film starring Udayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles is grabbing a lot of attention as the makers released the first trailer. The trailer of Mysskin directorial is intense. It looks a masterpiece promises a hard-hitting tale. From the background score to every intense visual of the trailer, Psycho trailer will keep you on the edge of the seat. Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music for the film.

One can see in the trailer, Udayanidhi Stalin plays a blind man while Aditi Rao Hydari is seen in a very different and strong character. Produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam, the film is all set to release on January 24th. Mysskin is one of the interesting and creative directors in the Tamil film industry. Going by this trailer, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in the stores. Psycho also features director Ram of Peranbu fame. Earlier, the makers of the film had signed actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj for the project but has been replaced now by Udhayanidhi.

This is why I love film. #Mysskin Awesome cinematography, music, and editing! Can't wait. #PsychoTrailer — Francis Raj (@imfranciskoya) January 8, 2020

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Aditi Rao Hydari spoke about her crucial role in the film: “When someone is so clear about their vision and express it with conviction, you can’t resist collaborating. I’ve followed Mysskin’s work, and it’s very meaningful. Working with him has been quite challenging, but fun.”

