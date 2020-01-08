Psycho trailer promises a suspenseful and hard hitting tale; WATCH
Director Mysskin's highly awaited film Psycho has been the talk of the town since its inception. The film starring Udayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles is grabbing a lot of attention as the makers released the first trailer. The trailer of Mysskin directorial is intense. It looks a masterpiece promises a hard-hitting tale. From the background score to every intense visual of the trailer, Psycho trailer will keep you on the edge of the seat. Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music for the film.
This is why I love film. #Mysskin Awesome cinematography, music, and editing! Can't wait. #PsychoTrailer
In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Aditi Rao Hydari spoke about her crucial role in the film: “When someone is so clear about their vision and express it with conviction, you can’t resist collaborating. I’ve followed Mysskin’s work, and it’s very meaningful. Working with him has been quite challenging, but fun.”
