Psycho: Udayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen starrer's RELEASE DATE postponed

Mysskin's Psycho, which was supposed to be released on December 27, gets a new release date. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is playing the lead role, took to Twitter and revealed the new release date.

Critically acclaimed director Mysskin’s Psycho has been a sensation ever since it went on floors earlier this year. Psycho will be director Mysskin's first movie after Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan, which released in 2017. Billed to be a psychological thriller, Udhayanidhi Stalin will be seen playing lead role while Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari will be the female leads. Ram, Singampuli, Shaji Chen will also be seen playing key roles in the film.

According to media reports, post-production work of Psycho was wrapped up recently. Earlier, the movie was set for a December 27, 2019 release. However, for reasons unknown, the released date has now been postponed to January 24, 2020. Udhayanidhi Stalin took to Twitter and released the poster of the movie with a new release date. It goes without saying that the news comes as a disappointment to the fans of Mysskin. The makers recently released the movie’s teaser.

'Maestro' Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music for the film. The song Unna Nenachu was released a while ago and the ‘Illayaraja magic’ in the song has made it a hit. With a series biggies having January release, we have to wait to know how the movie would perform at the box office. For the unversed, Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar is hitting the big screens on January 9, 2020 and Dhanush's Pattas on January 16, 2020. Psycho will also have a box office clash with Jeeva's political drama, Gypsy. Raju Murugan, who rose to fame after his critically acclaimed movie Joker, has directed Gypsy.

Check Psycho teaser here:

Credits :Twitter

