Psycho: Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer's Telugu dubbed version to release in February

Like we all expected, Tamil movie Psycho turned out to be a hit. Now, media reports claim that the Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer’s Telugu dubbed version is all set to be released for Tollywood audience in February. It is to be noted that the films female leads, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen enjoy a big fan following in the Telugu states.

Psycho has music by Ilayaraja, which is yet another factor that will attract more audience. After Nandalala and Onaiyum Aatukuttiyum, this is the third time that the maestro and Mysskin are collaborating. It should be noted that for both Nandalala and Onaiyum Aatukuttiyum, Mysskin was critically acclaimed. Psycho is the first movie of the director after his 2017 film Thupparivaalan. The shooting of the film’s sequel was recently wrapped up. Just as the film’s first part, the sequel also has Vishal and Prasanna in key roles.

The Central Board of Film Certification has awarded the film an A Certificate, and the director, during the interview, confessed that Psycho is a very violent film. He also stated that the film is an homage to his most admired director, Alfred Hitchcock. “I’m a big fan of Alfred Hitchcock and in a way Psycho is an homage to the master,” he said in an interview with The Times Of India. The makers have so far released two sneak-peek videos of the film, which are extremely violent and they are making rounds on social media.

