Pudhupettai: Director Selvaraghavan confirms sequel of Dhanush’s movie as the gangster drama clocks 15 years

As Pudhupettai completes 15 years of release, director Selvaraghavan marked the special day with some hint about the sequel of the gangster drama.

Dhanush’s massive fan following has a big reason to celebrate today. After all, his popular gangster drama Pudhupettai has clocked 15 years of the release today. The gangster drama, which was released in 2006, went on to become one of the massive hits of the year and Dhanush’s performance was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. And while the fans are celebrating this milestone for Pudhupettai, director Selvaraghavan has come up with a special surprise for the audience which has taken the social media by a storm.

On this special occasion, the ace filmmaker went on to share the poster of Pudhupettai on micro-blogging site Twitter marking 15 years of its release and dropped hints about the sequel hitting the floor soon. He had captioned the image as, “And the journey shall continue @dhanushkraja @thisisysr @Arvindkrsna @kabilanchelliah”. To note, Dhanush played the role of Kokku Kumar in the movie and went on to win millions of hearts. Ever since the success of the movie, there have been speculations about the sequel of Pudhupettai and Selvaraghavan’s tweet has undoubtedly got the fans more excited for the movie.

Take a look at Selvaraghavan’s tweet about Pudhupettai clocking 15 years of release:

Earlier, Selvaraghavan had also opened up about Pudhupettai 2 and stated that the movie is on the cards. This happened after the first look posters of Naane Varuven first look posters were released which got the audience speculating if it was for Pudhupettai 2. To this, the director had clarified, “It (Naane Varuven) is not Pudhupettai 2. In between this and Ayirathil Oruvan 2, Pudhupettai sequel will be released and Kokki Kumar will come back.”

