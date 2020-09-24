  1. Home
Puneeth Rajkumar all set to resume the shoot of Yuvarathnaa from September 26?

The latest update on Puneeth Rajkumar's much awaited film Yuvarathnaa states that the lead actor will join the team as they resume the filming work on September 26 in Bengaluru.
Mumbai
As per the latest news reports, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar is all set to resume the shoot of his film called Yuvarathnaa from September 26. The latest update on Puneeth Rajkumar's much awaited film Yuvarathnaa states that the lead actor will join the team as they resume the filming work on September 26 in Bengaluru. The upcoming film is helmed by director Santhosh Anandramm. If news reports are to be believed then the team of Yuvarathnaa has been working on the film for almost a year now. 

The news reports on the highly anticipated flick Yuvarathnaa states that the film was slated for a release in the month of April. But due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the makers of the Puneeth Rajkumar starrer had to suspend the film;s shoot. The latest news update about the Puneeth Rajkumar film states that he will resume the shooting from September 26. Not just the team of Santhosh Anandramm directorial, even another film called KGF: Chapter 2 had resumed its shoot, stated the news reports. This film will have popular actor Yash in the lead. The makers of the film Yuvarathnaa had big plans for the shoot locations. 

News reports add that makers of Yuvarathnaa wanted to film the schedule in a foreign locations. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, there are several travel restrictions in place. Hence, the makers decided to shoot the schedule in Bengaluru. As per news reports the director of Yuvarathnaa shared a clip of the lead actor from his dubbing session on his social media account.

(ALSO READ: Yuvarathnaa: Puneeth Rajkumar's new look from the movie generates curiosity; Check it out)

