Puneeth Rajkumar awarded a posthumous doctorate by the University of Mysore

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar has been honoured with a posthumous doctor's degree by the University of Mysore. The late actor's better half, Ashwini received the accolade. Pictures from the ceremony that took place during the 102nd convocation of the institute have surfaced on social media. Ashwini was humbled as she was presented with the degree.

This University announced the decision to bestow this award upon the Sandalwood star a week ago. They cited the actor's remarkable contribution to Kannada cinema alongside his praise-worthy philanthropic work as the reason for their decision. Prior to this, Puneeth Rajkumar’s father and actor, Rajkumar was also given a doctorate by the University of Mysore.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Government has also decided to give Puneeth Rajkumar, the Karnataka Rathna Award. The authority will also be providing financial help to build Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project, a school for Shakthidhama children.

In the meantime, recently the fans got to see their beloved actor in theatres for the very last time on 17 March in Chethan Kumar's action drama, James. Fans were touched to see the Power Star in a new avatar. He essays the role of Santhosh Kumar, the owner of a security company, who unwillingly has to face the bad guys.

Priya Anand is seen as his female lead, Srikanth Aditya Menon, Mukesh Risi, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Anu Prabhakar, Suchendra Prasad, and Ketan Karande play ancillary roles in the film. The movie further has special appearances of his brothers, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar.