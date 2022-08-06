Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously

Late Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with State's highest civilian honour Karnataka Ratna at the Kannada Rajyotsava ceremony on November 1. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made this announcement at the annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh's Glass House in Bengaluru. Fans are celebrating this huge feat on Twitter.

At the event, there was a special floral tribute paid to Puneeth and his father, Dr Rajkumar. Members of Rajkumar’s family, including Shiva Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar were present during the inauguration of the flower show.

According to a report in PTI, speaking at the flower show, CM B Bommai said, "We have decided to confer Karnataka Ratna award to Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1, we will be forming a committee consisting of Rajkumar family members to prepare for it, it will be conferred with full honour." Puneeth Rajkumar will be the 10th recipient of the Karnataka Ratna, which is the state's highest civilian honour. The entire film fraternity and people from across the country appreciated the philanthropic activities of the late actor which came to light only after his death.

After suffering a massive heart attack, Puneeth died on October 29 last year. He is survived by his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and two daughters. He was cremated in full state honours at Kanteerava Studios along with parents' memorial. Over 10 Lakh people from all over Bengaluru and celebs from all industries paid their last respects to Puneeth. His last movie 'James' was released on March 17 and received a fantastic opening at the box office.

Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, which was also his dream project, Gandha Gudi is coming to hit the theatres soon. His wife, who is bankrolling the film, took to Twitter and announced the release date with a new poster.