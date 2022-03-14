Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with a posthumous honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore

Another feather has been added to the cap of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. The University of Mysore has announced that the former Sandalwood actor will be awarded a posthumous doctor's degree. This decision has been taken keeping in view the actor's contribution to cinema and also the philanthropic work done by him. Earlier, Puneeth Rajkumar’s father and actor, Rajkumar was also honoured with a doctorate by the same university.

It is further informed that the University of Mysore contacted Ashwini, late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife and she has agreed to receive the honour on behalf of her husband. The degree will be awarded on March 22, during the 102nd convocation of the institute.

Apart from this, the Karnataka Government will also be giving Karnataka Rathna Award to the James actor. Further, the government has also decided to award financial assistance to build a school for Shakthidhama Children, which was the dream of Puneeth Rajkumar.

The actor's very last silver screen appearance will be with Chethan Kumar's directorial action drama, James. The project talks about Santhosh Kumar, a security manager, who is put up against the bad guys by fate.

Priya Anand will be seen as the female lead opposite Puneeth Rajkumar, while Sarat Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, Mukesh Risi, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Anu Prabhakar, Suchendra Prasad, and Ketan Karande play supporting roles.

Lined up for release on 17 March, the venture will also see his brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in special roles. This will be the first time ever that the three Rajkumar brothers are seen sharing screen space.

