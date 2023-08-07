Puneeth Rajkumar, Chiranjeevi Sarja to Spandana Raghavendra, 5 Kannada celebs who died due to heart attack

Several actors from the Kannada film industry bid adieu to the world at a very young age, despite being fit and healthy, due to heart attack. The untimely demise of actors like Puneeth Rajkumar, Chiranjeevi Sarja succumbing to heart attack left fans and the entertainment fraternity in shock and a huge void. On Monday, the Kannada fraternity had to face another huge loss with the demise of Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana's demise because of the same issue. At this moment, let's recall the departed soul whose journeys were abruptly curtailed tragically.

Take a look at celebs who died due to heart attacks in the Kannada film industry.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Fondly known as Powerstar and Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar, passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29. He was 46. The collapsed after his workout session and was taken to the doctor immediately. However, the actor was pronounced dead and left lakhs of people, including his family members in never-ending grief.

Appu entertained audiences with almost 30 films and did many good deeds for lakhs of people. His demise has reiterated the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and the unpredictability of life's twists and turns.



Chiranjeevi Sarja

Chiranjeevi Sarja will always be remembered fondly by Sandalwood fans. He left his pregnant wife Meghana Raj and thousands of fans in shock with his untimely demise at the age of 39. He suffered a massive heart attack and breathed his last at the age of 39 on June 7, 2020. The 39-year-old Kannada star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness but was declared dead by the doctors citing cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

His actress-wife Meghana Raj was 5 months pregnant with their first child when he passed away. It's been three years since he passed away and his son named Raayan Sarja is going to school currently.



Spandana Vijay Raghavendra

The death news of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana Raghavendra has left everyone in a state of shock. She reportedly died due to cardiac arrest during her vacation in Bangkok. The 45-year-old woman was declared dead despite the doctor's efforts. The tragedy occurred just 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary.

Vijay Raghavendra, who is Puneeth Rajkumar's cousin, fell in love with Spandana, the daughter of retired police officer Shivaram, and married her on August 26, 2007. The couple also have a son named Shaurya and also a daughter.

Nithin Gopi

Kannada actor Nithin Gopi passed away at 39. He breathed his last reportedly due to a heart attack. According to reports, he complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital nearby for treatment. However, he failed to respond to the treatment and was declared dead by the doctors.

Nithin Gopi shared screen space with legendary actor Dr Vishnuvardhan in the film Hello Daddy as a child artist. He played the role of Vishuvardhan's son and received huge recognition from the audience. He also acted in films like Muthinantha Hendthi, Keralida Kesari, Nishabdha, Chirabandavya and many more.

Mandeep Roy

In another loss to the Kannada film industry, veteran actor Mandeep Roy breathed his last due to cardiac arrest on Jan 29, 2023. According to reports, he underwent treatment at the hospital for a heart attack in December as well.

Mandeep Roy was a well-known actor in the Kannada film industry. He acted in the above 500 films in Kannada cinema. The actor predominantly acted in comic roles and was known for his amazing comic timing.

