Puneeth Rajkumar death anniversary: Cycling tribute by fan crosses 19,894 KM in just 2 years

The untimely demise of Kannada superstar and humanitarian Puneeth Rajkumar, more affectionately called Appu, has marked its two years today. The void left by the actor's passing is still apparent, as seen by the ongoing fervent tributes from fans, especially this one fan's special tribute.

The Coimbatore native, Muthuselvan an MBA graduate is almost clocking in two years since his cycling tribute to the late actor had started. The tribute which is described as a 1,111 day-long cycle journey for the actor has reached its 676 day mark.

After completing a journey of 19,894 kilometers as of now, Muthuselvan was asked about what he was setting out to do, to which he said “I am cycling across India and plan to head to Nepal."

He further added, “I have also applied for a visa to Bangladesh and Vietnam." Meanwhile, he has also sent a to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest cycle journey since the total travel involves 34,300 kilometers.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s generosity

When asked what drove him to accomplish this incredible feat, Muthuselvan responded “I have first-hand seen the generosity of Puneeth Rajkumar. When a friend of mine who was an ardent fan of Appu sir had asked for help from the actor, without a moment’s thought he gave up his chain and locket for my friend.”

He added that this tribute journey was his way of showing gratitude to such a legendary humanitarian and generous spirit.

More about his travel and the people he met

When asked about how he travels across the country and his day-to-day life, he said, “I sleep at petrol bunks and cook my own food. I carry 122 kg of belongings on the cycle. So far, I have changed 3 cycles and 108 tires.”

He also spoke about the way people perceive him, especially up north. He said “People are curious to know more about Appu sir. In Punjab and Karnataka, the response was so heartening and the cops were so good to me.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shiva Rajkumar remembers brother Puneeth Rajkumar; ‘I don’t feel that he’s gone away’