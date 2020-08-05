Puneeth Rajkumar effortlessly nails a backflip and this video proves why he is the 'Power Star'

Puneeth Rajkumar, who is known for his fitness and dancing skills, has left his fans stunned once again with his effortless backflips. Check out the video below.

Puneeth Rajkumar has earned a massive fan following with his strong on-screen persona. He is not only a phenomenal actor but is also known for his fitness. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and amid lockdown, he has been sharing a lot of workout videos. The dashing star is making most of the self-quarantine period by taking care of his health. Well, he continues to impress his fans yet again by sharing a jaw-dropping backflip video on Instagram. We have seen him exercising in the gym, doing push-ups, handstands and now, he has shared a video of him enjoying backflip.

The Power Star shared a video of him working out in the lawn of his home. Puneeth, who is known for his fitness, has left his fans stunned once again with his effortless backflips. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "A day without workout is a day wasted.." The actor has been getting a lot of comments on the video as fans praise his dedication towards fitness. Look at the smile and how with ease the video ends. 'Stay fit-stay healthy' is Puneeth Rajkumar's fitness mantra and is setting major goals.

Check out the video below:

On the professional front, Puneeth will be next seen in Yuvarathnaa, which is directed by Santhosh Ananddram.

Puneeth Rajkumar's production film French Biriyani released recently and it received a mixed response on social media. The lead actor of the film, Danish Sait in an interview with Pinkvilla shared about getting a piece of advice from Puneeth Rajkumar.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan says she’s grateful for being able to work with Rajinikanth and Vijay in her first two films

He said, "He is an incredible human being and one of my first few or earliest advice I got from the film industry was from him. He called me and told me that don't get stuck in the illusion of filmmaking, do everything you are doing...if movies come your way, do but have fun but remember it is not the end and move on to other things."

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×