Puneeth Rajkumar first death anniversary: Fans, celebs remember and pay tribute to 'dearest Appu'

It's been a year since, the most loved and cherished actor of South, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away. The Kannada superstar passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. Today, on Puneeth's first death anniversary, the Twitterati is filled with heart-touching tributes from his fans and celebs. Fans are trending #PuneethRajkumarLivesOn on Twitter. Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar on his first death anniversary, fans and South celebs are remembering their dearest Appu, his good deeds, and his last film Gandhada Gudi, which was released in cinemas on October 28, 2022, ahead of his birthday. Many celebs came forward and celebrated Puneeth's last film Gandhada Gudi, which was the late actor's dream project. The film is also receiving a massive response from the audience.

Rishab Shetty, D' Boss, and other celebs pay tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar Darshan aka D'Boss took to Twitter and shared a pic with Puneeth as he penned a heartfelt note remembering him. "Puneeth Rajkumar is always alive in the hearts of Kannadigas. Even though it has been a year since we separated physically, everyone has a feeling that they are always with us through their pictures and work." Kannada actor Dhananjaya also paid tribute to Appu on his first birth anniversary as he shared pics and tweeted, "Every moment spent with you, your loving embrace lives forever.#AppuLivesOn #Appu #Gandadagudi."

Fans remember Puneeth Rajkumar on his first death anniversary A fan shared a heartwarming childhood pic of Puneeth Rajkumar smiling brightly as he remembered the legend. He wrote, "It's been A year with out you. #DrPuneethRajkumar #AppuLivesOn." "The void is soo huge.. Missing those big smile.. Family is still weeping towards Appu's leave n recalling all those film memories..," wrote one fan. Another fan added, "Remembering Power star #PuneethRajkumar on his 1st death anniversary. You might have gone too soon but you Live in our Hearts forever and ever.."