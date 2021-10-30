Puneeth Rajkumar Funeral: Arjun Sarja pays tribute to Powerstar at his last rites in Bengaluru

Puneeth's Rajkumar's mortal is currently placed for public viewing at Kanteerava Stadium. Celebs from different film industries and fans across Karnataka have reached to Bengaluru to pay their last respects to the departed actor. Arjun Sarja attended the funeral and paid his tribute to Puneeth. The actor can be seen in tears as he bid goodbye to his dear friend.

Celebs like Jr NTR, Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Yash, Rana Daggubati and many others attended the funeral and were in tears to lose the most loved soul of film industry. The actor will be creamted on Sunday as his daughter just landed in Bengaluru today at 6 PM and according to Hindu traditions, he can't be buried after sunset. His daughter Dhruti was inconsolable watching her dad. The CM and Puneeth's family also decided that this postponement will give more time for fans who are coming from far away to pay their last respect.

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly know as Appu, took his last breath yesterday after he was admitted to the hospital for suffering massive cardiac arrest. His demise news has sent shock waves to entire fans and the nation. The actor was just 46 years.

The actor will be creamted in full state honours, wrapped in tri colour at at Kanteerava Studio on Sunday, October 31, where his parents were also buried.