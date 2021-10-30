Puneeth Rajkumar Funeral: Chiranjeevi & Venkatesh Daggubati in tears; Srikanth and Ali attend last rites

Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal is kept for public viewing as many celebs and fans from across the nation are coming to pay their last tributes. Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Srikanth, Ali and other celebs reached Bengaluru to pay their last respects to the Powerstar. Chiranjeevi can be seen in tears as he talks to Puneeth's brother Shivarajkumar. Venkatesh looks heartbroken too as he hugs and consoles his brother who breaks down in tears.

Earlier, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Balakrishna, Yash and many other celebs from different film industries are coming to pay their last respects to the most loved and kind star of the Indian film industry.

Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal will be at Kanteerava Stadium till tomorrow as the funeral has been postponed to Sunday. Karnataka Cheif Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the funeral has been postponed due to the arrival of the actor's daughter and to give fans who have been coming from different corners to pay their respects. The cremation is not done after 6 PM according to the Hindu traditions so the family has decided to cremate tomorrow. Puneeth Rajkumar will be cremated with full state honours and wrapped in tri colour flag at Kanteerava Stadium, where his parents are also buried.

Puneeth Rajkumar, one of the kindest stars in the film industry. Fondly known as Appu and Powerstar, he is loved by everyone including celebs from different industries and fans. The actor passed away at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest.