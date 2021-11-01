Puneeth Rajkumar kept head on wife Ashwini's lap & reached hospital in 6 minutes; Doctor recalls last moments

Kannada cinema's Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar is no more and his sudden demise due to cardiac arrest has left everyone in shock. The 46-year-old actor complained of pain during his routine workout in the morning. He collapsed post his workout session and was taken to the doctor immediately. Puneeth along with his wife Ashwini went first to his personal physician B. Ramana Rao, 3 minutes away from his home.

Speaking to The Hindu, the doctor shared an entire story on Puneeth's health condition when he reached the clinic. He recalled his last moments with the actor. "Appu (Puneeth) said he had a little weakness. His blood pressure was 150/92, which is normal. He was sweating profusely and when I asked, he said it was normal as he had exercised and had come straight from the gym," the doctor shared as he described how Puneeth got down from the car and even walked to the clinic.

Puneeth had no pain that time and his heartbeat was normal but the doctor got worried and did an ECG immediately after the actor said he had little weakness. "I have been seeing Appu from his childhood and he has never had any health issues. As I heard the word ‘weakness’ for the first time from him, I got worried and did an ECG immediately," the doctor said.

"The ECG showed a strain. Sensing danger, I told Ashwini to take him to Vikram Hospitals immediately. We helped him into the car and made him lie down on the back seat with his head on her lap. He was taken there in about six minutes, but unfortunately could not be saved. It was a cardiac arrest, where the heart abruptly stops beating, and not a heart attack, where blood flow to the heart stops," the doctor further revealed.

B. Ramana Rao further clarified that the actor's lifestyle had nothing to do with this since he is particular about everything and the fittest actor in the industry. However, excessive exercise can create a severe problem sometimes, "but I do not attribute any of these in Appu’s case," the doctor clarified.

