Puneeth Rajkumar passes away: Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu & other South celebs pay heartfelt tribute

On October 29, an unexpected and shocking doorbell rang in the south film industry as Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46. He was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while working out in the gym in the morning. However, despite the doctor's attempts, the actor couldn't survive.

The entire South industry is in complete state of shock and the fans of Puneeth are in irreplaceable loss as they have gathered in thousands in front of the hospital. From Tollywood to Sandalwood, Celebrities from the film industry are fondly remembering the Kannada actor and paying heartfelt tribute.

Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Priya Anand, Tamannaah Bhatia, Chiranjeevi, and many other celebs bid their goodbyes with heartfelt tributes to the Powertsar of Sandalwood, Puneeth Rajkumar.

Heartbroken

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

You were the most kindest and the simplest person I've met. The world has lost another gem. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti#PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/5DOeHBkQvE — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 29, 2021

Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar

My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021

The demise of my dear younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar was most unexpected.We were mutually very fond of each other. My deepest sympathy to his family and his fans in Karnataka.(1/2)#PuneethRajkumar — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 29, 2021

My deepest condolences to the family & countless fans for this tragic loss. It’s sad & shocking beyond words. Puneet Rajkumar jiOm Shanti — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 29, 2021

Shocked and pained to see Puneeth gone so soon. He was such a talented and kind soul. My deepest sympathy and prayers to his loved ones. #RIPPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/8g48FiMQuk — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) October 29, 2021

The sudden & unfortunate demise of ‘Sri Puneeth Rajkumar deeply saddens me. His performance in his first film ‘ Bettada Hoovu’ as a child actor deeply etched in my mind.

Ever since I always admired him. pic.twitter.com/JxGDjytMSd — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) October 29, 2021

Unable to digest….

My dear #PuneetRajkumar Garu was one of the warmest & most genuine person I have met .

My deepest condolences to his family & fans.. ! We will miss you a lot dear brother! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 29, 2021

Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones.



RIP #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/Rx8smL9NtW — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 29, 2021

My dearest brother #PuneetRajkumar Garu is one of the most warmest people ever. He not only successfully took the legacy forward of his late father Rajkumar Garu with his acting but also with his kindness.

My deepest condolences to his family & diehard fans

You will be missed — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 29, 2021

Rest in Peace #PuneethRajkumar sirPrayers and condolences to the family and fans for this irreplaceable loss pic.twitter.com/8E7z8w48mE — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 29, 2021

So shocked. Rest in peace Puneeth Rajkumar sir. Condolence and prayers to the family — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) October 29, 2021

Appu, you cannot leave us so shattered. You are a gem I have known. I am not able to take this news. Don't go Appu.. come back..pls come back. Pls. #RIP #PuneethRajkumar — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 29, 2021

Apart from the shocking tragedy that @PuneethRajkumar ‘s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime So it is best to live life on a fast forward mode , while we are still alive — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 29, 2021

Absolutely shocked!!Sending my deepest condolences to the whole family. May you Rest in peace sir..Gone too soon.. pic.twitter.com/9zgFLVgCco — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) October 29, 2021

Feeling really shook up at the moment..

Rest in Peace sir.. #PuneetRajKumar pic.twitter.com/gLDSejyDsK — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) October 29, 2021

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021

Cannot believe what I’m hearingLife is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. R.I.P Puneeth Rajkumar. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 29, 2021

Life is So Unpredictable

Some losses are unacceptable No No No

God u can’t be so cruel U can’t take the good hearted people awayyyyyyyyy …… can’t able to control my tears ….. Puneeeeth annnnnnaaa !! @PuneethRajkumar #rip pic.twitter.com/QN6ghu0d3m — thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 29, 2021

Gone too soon brother

Rest in peace! #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/ZSwOoUcWYZ — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) October 29, 2021

One of the most humble and down to earth actors I’ve come across..Rest in Peace brother. #PuneethRajkumar — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) October 29, 2021

Shell shocked!

My deepest condolences to Puneeth rajkumar sir’s family and fans..

So unfortunate.

Om Shantipic.twitter.com/QAhss18QYG — Varun Tej Konidela(@IAmVarunTej) October 29, 2021

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon.

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumarpic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 29, 2021

Ahh Noooo .. Gone too soon my dear Appu. I’m shattered .. Heart broken .. not fair #BlackFriday #PuneethRajkumar — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 29, 2021

Shocking and Heartbroken..... Most Kindest and Loveable person ...You left us too very soon Puneeth Rajkumar sir..... Rest in Peace — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) October 29, 2021

One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021

Shockedddd #RipPuneethRajkumar

This is devastating

All the strength and prayers to the family during this difficult time — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) October 29, 2021

I just can’t believe that my Good Friend Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away & is no more



May his Soul Rest in Peace, my Deepest Condolences, May his Family stay Strong @ these testing times



It’s a Big Loss for the Karnataka Movie Industry & a Big Loss for me as Dear Friend — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear this. Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar sir. Heartfelt condolences to the Family, Friends, and Fans.#GoneTooSoon #RIP pic.twitter.com/lsCfPFUvBa — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) October 29, 2021

Heartbreaking news about #PuneethRajkumar… Gone way too soon leaving a big void in the film fraternity… Deepest condolences to his family and fans. R.I.P — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) October 29, 2021

It aches beyond words could ever express. Puneeth#PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/t3sSeOh52W — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) October 29, 2021

You're smile lit up the whole room, and the energy you emitted was more than anyone could reciprocate! I'm glad I've had the honor of meeting such a humble personality and will always admire your love for movement. You will be missed appu sir

May your soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/m3iXaZqu8V — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) October 29, 2021

Deeply saddened by the news of Shri. #PuneetRajkumar' s demise. Sending my prayers to his family and fans to give them the strength to bear this loss! pic.twitter.com/UfgMR3nfOO — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) October 29, 2021