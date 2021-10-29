Puneeth Rajkumar passes away: Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu & other South celebs pay heartfelt tribute

Updated on Oct 29, 2021
   
On October 29, an unexpected and shocking doorbell rang in the south film industry as Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46. He was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while working out in the gym in the morning. However, despite the doctor's attempts, the actor couldn't survive.

The entire South industry is in complete state of shock and the fans of Puneeth are in irreplaceable loss as they have gathered in thousands in front of the hospital. From Tollywood to Sandalwood, Celebrities from the film industry are fondly remembering the Kannada actor and paying heartfelt tribute. 

Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Priya Anand, Tamannaah Bhatia, Chiranjeevi, and many other celebs bid their goodbyes with heartfelt tributes to the Powertsar of Sandalwood, Puneeth Rajkumar. 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Anonymous : Mau his soul rest in peace and lots of strength to his family
Anonymous : RIP Appu sir
