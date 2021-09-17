Puneeth Rajkumar & Prabhu Deva to shake leg together in brother Nagendra Prasad's directorial film Lucky Man

Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu is the power star of Sandalwood. He is currently working with director Nagendra Prasad in the Kannada film Lucky Man, where he is playing a pivotal role whereas Krishna is the lead actor. In the latest news about the film is actor, director and choreographer Prabhu Deva has been roped in for a special song along with Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth Rajkumar and Prabhu Deva will be sharing screen space for the first time as they are performing on a special song for the Kannada film Lucky Man. The makers released photos of Prabhu Deva and Puneeth looking all cool in white suits for the song. Sandalwood fans are very much excited to witness the power of these stars as they both are wonderful dancers.

Lucky Man is the Kannada remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kaduvale. Along with Krishna, Lucky Man also stars Sangeetha Sringeri and Roshni Prakash in female lead roles. The makers, who have almost completed the shoot, will be wrapping up the film with this dance number. Nagendra Prasad, who is the brother of Prabhudeva. Nagendra has in fact acted in Kannada films before this.

This film will also mark the comeback of Prabhu Deva to the Kannada film industry. The actor was last seen in the guest role in Manasella Neene.