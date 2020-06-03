Puneeth Rajkumar proves he is a true power star in this jaw dropping workout video; WATCH

Puneeth Rajkumar took to his Instagram space and shared a video of his workout session, which has now become an internet sensation.

We all know that Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu is the power star of Sandalwood. He acquired the name after showing his performance in some brilliant movies. Rajkumar, who started his entertainment career as a child artist, has given us some memorable movies. Puneeth is the youngest sons of late Kannada entertainment icon Rajkumar, and now he has posted a video of his monstrous workout session which would make one wonder if he has the strength of a tiger.

He made the headlines recently after he sold two of his production ventures Law and French Biryani to OTT platforms. While we all know that the film industry has received a huge blow in the ongoing lockdown for the pandemic COVID 19, this actor of the actor has come up to ensure that the other producers of the film don’t run into losses. This act was lauded by his fans and people in the media circle.

He also made the headlines after he requested his fans not to gather up for his birthday. Every year on his birthday, Puneeth hosts a party at his residence and meets his fans. Taking to his social media space, Puneeth told his fans to follow social distancing norms amid the lockdown for COVID 19. He also urged them to avoid stepping out of their houses unnecessarily amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. On the work front, Puneeth will be next seen in Yuvarathnaa. Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the film is of the most anticipated one.

Credits :Instagram

