Puneeth Rajkumar recollects precious memories of late Dilip Kumar; Shares special video of beautiful photo

Puneeth Rajakumar took to Instagram and shared a video remembering the precious memories of the late actor Dilip Kumar Saab.

Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the popular Kannada actors in the film industry. He is no stranger to such a pristine legacy being the son of Dr. Rajkumar, who was one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. Puneeth's father and Dilip Kumar shared a warm relationship with each other. As Dilip Kumar passed away, Puneeth recollected the previous memories of the legendary actor by sharing a video, which consists of throwback photos.

Puneeth Kumar took to Instagram and shared a video, where the beautiful moments of Dilip Kumar with his father Rajkumar and his family are captured. He also played Dilip Kumar’s popular song Suhana Safar in the background of the video. One can also notice Puneeth in one of the images along with Dilip Kumar in the video. Sharing the beautiful video clip of precious photos on social media, Puneeth wrote, "Precious unforgettable moments with legendary actor Dilip Kumar Sir.”

On the professional front, Puneeth will be next seen in Yuvarathnaa, which is directed by Santhosh Ananddram. He will also be collaborating with Hombale Films for a film titled Diviti, which was announced recently. The actor is currently filming for James, directed by Chethan Kumar, produced by Kishore Pathikonda, and co-starring Priya Anand.

Dilip Kumar, known as the Tragedy King, died at the age of 98 following a prolonged age-related illness on Wednesday morning. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathlessness.

