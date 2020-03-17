Puneeth Rajkumar REVEALS about working with KGF director Prashanth Neel: We will come together

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

During a recent interview, birthday boy Puneeth Rajkumar revealed his plans of doing a film with KGF director Prashanth Neel. The actor revealed that he had all the plans to do a film with Prashanth, however, things didn't work for some reason.

In an interview with CinemaExpress, Puneeth Rajkumar revealed that he had all the plans to do a film with Prashanth, however, things didn't work for some reason. He said, "Why wouldn’t any actor want to do a film with him now? We held discussions a long time ago, and we were supposed to a film for which we had even decided on the title, Aahvaana. But it didn’t take off. We will come together in the future when it works for both of us.”

Meanwhile, ahead of his birthday, the makers of Puneeth starrer Yuvarathnaa have released the dialogue teaser. Directed by Santosh Ananddram, the upcoming film marks the Kannada debut of Sayyeshaa.

