Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites to be performed with state honours in Bengaluru

The entire country, including fans and the film industry, is shocked to learn about the Superstar of Kannada industry, Puneeth Rajkumar’s tragic death. According to reports, he was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while working out in the gym in the morning. However, despite the doctor's attempts, the actor couldn't survive. From Tollywood to Bollywood, Celebrities from the film industry are fondly remembering the Kannada actor and paying heartfelt tribute. Now, as per reports, Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be performed with state honours in Bengaluru. His cremation will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

“The last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be performed with State honours at Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru,” ANI quoted Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister. Earlier today, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai took to his Twitter and wrote, “Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying almighty gives Rajkumar family & fans the strength to bear this loss.”

The news of Puneeth's demise was confirmed by actor Sonu Sood on his Twitter account. "Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar," Sonu tweeted.

Two days ago, Puneeth Rajkumar graced the grand promotional event of Shivarajkumar's Bhajarangi 2. A video of Yash, Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar dancing on Bhajarangi 2's title track went viral on social media platforms.