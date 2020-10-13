Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa: Director Santosh Ananddam shares PHOTOS after wrapping up the shooting

The film's director shared some photos from the sets while revealing that they have wrapped up the shooting schedule and that they will start the promotional work now.

In what looks like an exciting piece of news to the fans of Puneeth Rajkumar, the makers of his upcoming film Yuvarathnaa have now revealed that they have wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film and shares photos with the cast and crew. Before the pandemic situation gripped the nation, the makers had covered 90 percent of the shooting. The remaining scenes and a song sequence are now completed and the makers are all set to proceed with the post production work.

Sharing the news, the director shared some photos and stated that they will now start with the promotional activities. In the photo, one can see a happy Puneeth Rajkumar along with the director Santhosh Ananddram and the producers. The director also stated that they all had a small get-together to celebrate the finishing up of shooting. Touted to be a college entertainer with a massy story line, this film marks the reunion of Puneeth, the director and the producers.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni shows us how to sport the wet hairdo with a classic white shirt, making for an EDGY look

Since this will have Puneeth returning to college campus after several years, the expectations from the fans are sky high. Other than Puneeth, the film also has an ensemble of talented actors including Sayyeshaa for the leading lady, Dhananjaya, Diganth, Sonu Gowda, Arun Gowda, Vishaal Hegde, Prakash Raj, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Kavya Shetty in other key roles. Now that the theatres are all set to be reopened, it is expected that the film will hit the big screens during Christmas 2020.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×