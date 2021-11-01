Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Shivarajkumar makes an appeal to fans; Tight security at Kanteerava Studios

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 08:41 PM IST  |  16.2K
   
Puneeth Rajkumar brother Shivarajkumar
Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Shivarajkumar makes an appeal to fans; Tight security at Kanteerava Studios
Advertisement

After the final rites of Puneeth Rajkumar, actor and brother Shivarajkumar interacted with the media outside the late actor's house. With tears in his eyes, Shivarajkumar thanked the police and the government for their support. He also appealed to fans to take care of themselves as they also have families to look after. 

"I am elder to Puneeth by 13 years and I have seen him since he was a baby. I am feeling like I have lost my own child. It is shocking to the entire family," said Shivarajkumar while interacting with the media. 

"It is very hard for anyone to digest that Appu is no more with us, but we have seen the reality and move on. I get it that fans are devastated, but they should be patient and not forget that their families need them," the actor said. 

Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar kept head on wife Ashwini's lap & reached hospital in 6 minutes; Doctor recalls last moments 

Meanwhile, the police security has been tightened at Kanteerava Studios where Puneeth was laid to rest. The venue will be open for the fans to visit only after the family completes the rituals on the fifth day. 

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 due to massive cardiac arrest. He passed away in a similar way as his father Dr Rajkumar.  In 2006, Dr Rajkumar had done his routine exercises by 11.30 AM and within 2 hours he passed away due to cardiac arrest. 

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All