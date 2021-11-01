Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Shivarajkumar makes an appeal to fans; Tight security at Kanteerava Studios

After the final rites of Puneeth Rajkumar, actor and brother Shivarajkumar interacted with the media outside the late actor's house. With tears in his eyes, Shivarajkumar thanked the police and the government for their support. He also appealed to fans to take care of themselves as they also have families to look after.

"I am elder to Puneeth by 13 years and I have seen him since he was a baby. I am feeling like I have lost my own child. It is shocking to the entire family," said Shivarajkumar while interacting with the media.

"It is very hard for anyone to digest that Appu is no more with us, but we have seen the reality and move on. I get it that fans are devastated, but they should be patient and not forget that their families need them," the actor said.

Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar kept head on wife Ashwini's lap & reached hospital in 6 minutes; Doctor recalls last moments

Meanwhile, the police security has been tightened at Kanteerava Studios where Puneeth was laid to rest. The venue will be open for the fans to visit only after the family completes the rituals on the fifth day.