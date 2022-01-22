Puneeth Rajkumar's brothers Shivarajkumar & Raghavendra to play cameo roles in his last film James

Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James is one of the most anticipated projects of Sandalwood. The Puneeth Rajkumar starrer, directed by Chethan Kumar, will have the actor's elder brothers Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar in special appearances. The brothers' duo will be seen in cameo roles and fans are happy to be able to witness both on the big screen in one film.

A team member said to Cinema Express, "Fortunately, director Chethan Kumar had space to bring together all three in the film. The special portions will be shot and merged with the film. The two elder brothers participated in a shoot on Friday in Bengaluru".

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film special and the latest addition of Rajkumar's brothers to the cast has made it more special. While fans are in huge grief about not watching Puneeth on the big screen, they are also excited to witness his brother filling in the space. The details about their characters will be revealed by the director soon.

It is reported that the film is currently in the post-production stage. The dubbing portions of all the characters has been completed except Puneeth’s portions. The makers are also planning to release the film in theaters on March 17 on the birth anniversary of the Power Star.

James also has Adithya Menon, Srikanth and Anu Prabhakar in prominent roles. The movie is backed by Kishore Pathikonda and Charan Raj has composed the music.