Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Raghavendra gets tattoo of Appu on chest; Can you guess who Toto, Nukki are?

Puneeth Rajkumar will always be remembered for his love, kindness, humanity, and contribution. The actor, who is called Appu, was the beloved brother of his elder siblings, Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar. They love him the most and always cherish him. Well now, Raghavendra got a tattoo in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Raghavendra got inked in memory of the late actor. He got a tattoo of Appu, Toto and Nukki on his chest. We all know Appu means Puneeth Rajkumar, but can you guess who is Toto and Nukki? It's the names of Appu's daughters, Vanditha and Drithi. Toto and Nukki are the nicknames of Appu's two daughters.

Check out Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Raghavendra's viral tattoo here:

Raghavendra's love for Puneeth

Shiva Rajkumar and Raghavendra always considered Puneeth Rajkumar his first child as they have a huge age gap. The elder brother always remembers and gets emotional. During one of the pre-release event of James, Puneeth's brother Raghavendra said, "See how he [God] stopped a perfectly running vehicle. Look at me, I am still limping around here. And it upsets me. I suffered a heart-attack, had a stroke and I have a pacemaker fitted. And still, I am alive. I will go look for him [Puneeth]. I will go where he’s. I can’t tolerate it anymore, I am ready to leave.”



About Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at 46 after suffering a massive heart attack and left a huge void for everyone who loved him. He was survived by his wife Ashwini two daughters and two brothers including Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shiva Rajkumar.

The Powerstar bid his adieu to the filmy journey with his last movie Gandhada Gudi, which was released recently and became a blockbuster hit. In the film, he can be seen exploring the rich wildlife of Karnataka with the award-winning wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS, who is also the director of Gandhada Gudi.

