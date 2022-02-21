Puneeth Rajkumar's father-in-law Bhagmane Revanath passes away due to heart attack

Late Puneeth Rajkumar's father-in-law and Ashwini Rajkumar's dad, Bhagmane Revanath, passed away due to a heart attack on February 20, Sunday. He was 78 and had an angioplasty 20 years ago. Ashwini is currently in shock as she is still trying to process the death of Puneeth.

According to reports, Puneeth Rajkumar's father-in-law, Bhagmane Revanath, was under extreme stress ever since the power star passed away in October 2021. Revanth suddenly fell ill and was therefore hospitalised at a private hospital. He passed away soon after as he did not respond to the treatment.

Reports also state that Ashwini's father also donated his eyes like her husband Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29. He was 46. More than 10 lakh people lined up to pay last respect to the actor in Bengaluru. His sudden demise left the entire country in shock and his fans are still mourning his death.

meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar will grace the big screen for one last time and entertain his fans with his last film James. The actor's last film James is all set for a theatrical release on March 17, 2022. As an honour to Powerstar, no other film in Karnataka will be screening except James for a week. Recently, the first look and teaser were released and Puneeth's action-packed performance left fans excited and teary-eyed at the same time.

