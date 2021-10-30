Puneeth Rajkumar's funeral postponed to Sunday; CM says 'Daughter & fans yet to pay respect'

Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar's funeral, which was slated for today evening, has been postponed to Sunday, October 31. Karnataka Cheif Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed the media and confirmed the delay due to the arrival of the actor's daughter and to give fans who have been coming from different corners to pay their respects

(Mr Rajkumar's) daughter has taken the flight to Bengaluru (her flight from the US landed in Delhi this afternoon)... probably she will reach by 5.30 - 6 pm. There is a huge gathering of the public (looking) to pay their last respects... and many wanted to get the last glimpse. After 6 pm cremation in that small place, in the dark, will be challenging. After discussing with the family we have decided to postpone the funeral to tomorrow. The time will be decided late tonight," Mr Bommai said.

Chief Minister further added, So fans (can come) for public viewing till tomorrow morning. Fans do not need to panic... they can peacefully come to pay their last respects to 'Appu' (as Mr Rajkumar was fondly called)."

Puneeth Rajkumar will be cremated with full state honours and wrapped in tri colour flag. His mortal is currently at Kanteerava Stadium. Fans and celebs including Yash, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, Balakrishna and many others reached Bengaluru to attend the last rites.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the of 46 after he suffered a massive heart attack while working out. His sudden demise has shaken every part of the country.