Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi: A touching tribute to Appu by Amoghavarsha

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was a man with a golden heart. Many knew that he loved travelling and being in nature. Gandhada Gudi is a tribute to him and it wins hearts and brings tears to the eyes. Hero Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu has made a film that explores the deep and thick forests of Karnataka. Gandhada Gudi is not just a film but an experience. Through his curious eyes, Puneeth focused on social issues and traditions. This film is his journey of discovery as he understands the rich flora and fauna of the state. This film is an understandable emotion that he wanted to preserve the forest for its richness. Now let’s come to the main agenda of this documentary. Puneeth Kumar, who travelled the world, was looking forward to exploring Karnataka’s rich bio-diversity for which he teamed up with award-winning filmmaker Amoghavarsha. Together, they started this journey across the forest to explore the hidden gems and the beauty.

Gandhada Gudi seems somewhere close to director Amoghavarsha’s version of ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’. For more than Amogha, this one is an experience for Puneeth. We are introduced to different types of forests in the state and the wildlife. Nature teaches us lessons and it is our responsibility to try to understand what it is trying to teach us. They come to cross paths with many snakes and King Cobras too. Puneeth was super excited when the snake was caught and when he met the elephants.