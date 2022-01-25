Puneeth Rajkumar's James to release on his birthday; Sandalwood to honor him by not releasing films for a week
According to reports, the film will be a tribute to the late actor and no Kannada movie except James will be for screening in theatres from 17th to 23rd March. James is one of the most films and fans are super excited to witness their loved star one last time on the screen.
Republic Day is set to be extra memorable for all the Puneeth Rajkumar fans as a team 'James' plans a special treat for them. The makers announced that a special poster of Puneeth Rajkumar from James will release on January 26, 2022, at 11:11 AM.
The makers are expected to announce March 17 as the release date of James very soon. The shoot has been wrapped up and only dubbing for Puneeth's portions is left.
Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on 29th October 2021 due to a massive heart attack. He was cremated in full state honours at Kanteerava Studios along with his parents' memorial.
Also Read: First look poster of late Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Luckyman is OUT