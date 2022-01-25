Puneeth Rajkumar's James to release on his birthday; Sandalwood to honor him by not releasing films for a week

Kannada film James is the last project of late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Like it is being reported, the film will hit the theatres on the powerstar's birthday, March 17, 2022 and to make it special and honour Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka movie distributors are planning to not release any film for the week, from 17 to 23 March.

According to reports, the film will be a tribute to the late actor and no Kannada movie except James will be for screening in theatres from 17th to 23rd March. James is one of the most films and fans are super excited to witness their loved star one last time on the screen.

Republic Day is set to be extra memorable for all the Puneeth Rajkumar fans as a team 'James' plans a special treat for them. The makers announced that a special poster of Puneeth Rajkumar from James will release on January 26, 2022, at 11:11 AM.