Puneeth Rajkumar's James to release on his birthday; Sandalwood to honor him by not releasing films for a week
Kannada film James is the last project of late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Like it is being reported, the film will hit the theatres on the powerstar's birthday, March 17, 2022 and to make it special and honour Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka movie distributors are planning to not release any film for the week, from 17 to 23 March.  

According to reports, the film will be a tribute to the late actor and no Kannada movie except James will be for screening in theatres from 17th to 23rd March. James is one of the most films and fans are super excited to witness their loved star one last time on the screen.

Republic Day is set to be extra memorable for all the Puneeth Rajkumar fans as a team 'James' plans a special treat for them. The makers announced that a special poster of Puneeth Rajkumar from James will release on January 26, 2022, at 11:11 AM. 

 

Directed by Chethan Kumar, James is an action entertainer that promises some slick and intense action. The film also stars Priya Anand, Meka Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee, and others. as a special gesture, the makers of 'James' have roped in Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in cameo roles. Moviebuffs have waited for many decades to see the three brothers together in a film and James has fulfiled the wish.

The makers are expected to announce March 17 as the release date of James very soon. The shoot has been wrapped up and only dubbing for Puneeth's portions is left. 

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on 29th October 2021 due to a massive heart attack.  He was cremated in full state honours at Kanteerava Studios along with his parents' memorial.

