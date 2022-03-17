Puneeth Rajkumar's James: Shivarajkumar watches the film in Mysuru; Wife Ashwini says 'Can't see him'

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s highly-anticipated film, James, hit the theatres on March 17, on the eve of his first birth anniversary. While the film is receiving a massive response from fans, his brother Shivarajkumar also made sure to watch Puneeth's last film in the theatres. The Bhairagee actor waved at the fans after watching James in Mysuru.

It is to be noted that Shivarajkumar has even dubbed for Puneeth's leftover portions and called it an emotionally hard journey for him to watch his brother on screen while doing so.

Ashwini Puneeth, wife of the late actor has still not come to terms with the passing away of her husband. In an interview with Cinema Express, when asked if she will be watching James, Ashwini said, "I don’t think I will be able to watch the film. I just cannot."

Today is a bittersweet day for Puneeth's fans and family including Ashwini, who has been on an emotional ride. "While it has been difficult to accept his loss, it has been very overwhelming to see the love Puneeth had gained through his works," she said.

Many fans were emotional as James marks the actor's last film after he passed away due to a massive heart attack in October last year. Even many celebs remember the late power star and sent in good wishes to James. The Puneeth Rajkumar starrer will be the only movie for screening this week, till March 25, as a tribute to him. The movie is directed by Chetan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda. It also stars Priya Anand as the female lead along with Puneeth's brother Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra in cameo roles.

