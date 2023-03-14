Puneeth Rajkumar's last film Gandhadagudi to release on OTT on his birth anniversary: When and where to watch

Gandhadagudi – Journey of a True Hero, a docu-feature starring ‘Karnataka Ratna’, the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar gets an official OTT release date. Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, written and directed by wildlife photographer-filmmaker, Amoghavarsha, is set to release on Prime Video on March 17.

After winning audiences’ hearts in the theatres, the film, the feature which gives an interesting insight into Puneeth’s extraordinary lineage, his father, the legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar will be out on the actor's birth anniversary.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said, "The film was Appu’s dream project and he always wanted to do something about environmental conservation. The film was showered with an overwhelmingly positive response by Appu’s fans and audiences in Karnataka, and we felt it was a natural progression for the world to witness this beautiful journey. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the journey of this film."

Gandhadagudi – Journey of a True Hero Trailer:

Director Amoghavarsha added, "It was heartening to see Gandhadagudi receiving tremendous love from the audience. I feel extremely lucky to have had this wonderful experience working with Puneeth, who was passionate about everything in life. The film presents a very raw and real persona of Rajkumar, who always felt strongly about nature. His love for his native state, Karnataka is well reflected in the film, and I am glad that the audience is able to watch him talk about things that he absolutely cherished and cared for."

