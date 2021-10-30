Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites today evening; Funeral to be held at Kanteerava Studio

Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites will be performed today evening, October 30th at Kanteerava Studio where his parents are also buried. The authorities are waiting for the return of Puneeth's daughter Vanditha from the United States. She is excepted to land in Bengaluru around 2 PM on a special flight arranged for her by the government. With full state honors and wrapped in the national tri-color, Puneeth Rajkumar shall bid his goodbye.

In the same vein, the exact timings of the last rites (possibly post 6 pm) shall be decided based on the itinerary. Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites shall be performed next to his father's memorial, with full state honors.

“On the basis of the decision taken by Puneeth Rajkumar's family, the next stage of security arrangements will be made. The family will take a call on when the final rites will be performed. Probably, the last rites will be done today itself,” news agency ANI quoted Bengaluru Police commissioner Kamal Pant as saying.

The mortal of Puneeth was brought to Kanteerava Studio last evening for the fans and celebs to pay respect. Millions of fans gathered and broke down into tears watching their favourite star. The government has deployed over 6000 police officials, 40 KSRP platoons along with city armed reserve and RAF to control the crowd at the studio.

C.M. Bommai addressed the media and urged the public to continue maintaining decorum and refrain from any violence. He also stated that the authorities have planned everything so as to ensure that fans get to catch a final glimpse and also pay their humble respects to the beloved star.

Also Read: RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Kannada superstar's eyes donated just like father

Popularly known as Powerstar and Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a massive heart attack while working out in the gym.