Puneeth Rajkumar's life story: The beautiful journey of the Power Star

The Sandalwood industry was shaken to its core when Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October last year after a major heart attack. Even after passing away at a young age of 46, the star continues to live in the memory of fans. A lesson on Puneeth Rajkumar's life in schools

Recently, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai announced that a lesson on the life and accomplishments of the late Kannada actor will be included in the school curriculum. He revealed that a few sections of society want the lesson on Puneeth Rajkumar's accomplishments to be included in the syllabus. He was quoted saying, "We will do whatever is possible. Puneeth Rajkumar had done a yeomen job in terms of humanitarian work. The fact that Puneeth Rajkumar donated his organs says a lot about the kind of person he was. Many more people have stepped forward to offer their eyes since his passing."

The Rajyotsava Award The Karnataka Government will present the 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously to Puneeth Rajkumar at the Rajyotsava Awards that are to be held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru today on 1st November. He will be the 9th recipient of the Karnataka Ratna, which was last awarded to Dr. Virendra Heggade for his social service. The other recipients of the award are S Nijalingappa for Politics, C N R Rao for Science, Bhimsen Joshi for Music, Shivakumara Swamiji for Social Service, and Dr. J Javaregowda for Education and Literature. Superstar Rajinikanth will be attending the event as a chief guest, along with Jr NTR, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy. Both Rajinikanth and Jr NTR have arrived in Bengaluru to grace the ceremony. A video of Thalaiva being welcomed at the airport by Minister Sudhakar and other officials surfaced on the internet. A photograph of the RRR actor in the plane is also doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar was also awarded a posthumous doctorate by the University of Mysore. His better half, Ashwini received the accolade on his behalf during the 102nd Convocation of the institute.