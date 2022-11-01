Puneeth Rajkumar's life story: The beautiful journey of the Power Star
Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai has announced that a lesson on the life of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be added to the school curriculum.
The Sandalwood industry was shaken to its core when Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October last year after a major heart attack. Even after passing away at a young age of 46, the star continues to live in the memory of fans.
A lesson on Puneeth Rajkumar's life in schools
Recently, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai announced that a lesson on the life and accomplishments of the late Kannada actor will be included in the school curriculum. He revealed that a few sections of society want the lesson on Puneeth Rajkumar's accomplishments to be included in the syllabus. He was quoted saying, "We will do whatever is possible. Puneeth Rajkumar had done a yeomen job in terms of humanitarian work. The fact that Puneeth Rajkumar donated his organs says a lot about the kind of person he was. Many more people have stepped forward to offer their eyes since his passing."
The Rajyotsava Award
The Karnataka Government will present the 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously to Puneeth Rajkumar at the Rajyotsava Awards that are to be held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru today on 1st November. He will be the 9th recipient of the Karnataka Ratna, which was last awarded to Dr. Virendra Heggade for his social service. The other recipients of the award are S Nijalingappa for Politics, C N R Rao for Science, Bhimsen Joshi for Music, Shivakumara Swamiji for Social Service, and Dr. J Javaregowda for Education and Literature.
Superstar Rajinikanth will be attending the event as a chief guest, along with Jr NTR, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy. Both Rajinikanth and Jr NTR have arrived in Bengaluru to grace the ceremony. A video of Thalaiva being welcomed at the airport by Minister Sudhakar and other officials surfaced on the internet. A photograph of the RRR actor in the plane is also doing rounds on social media.
Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar was also awarded a posthumous doctorate by the University of Mysore. His better half, Ashwini received the accolade on his behalf during the 102nd Convocation of the institute.
About Puneeth Rajkumar
Puneeth Rajkumar was the youngest son of Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. Coming from a film family, he faced the camera at a very young age and appeared in several films as a child artist.
He made his debut when he was only six months old. The Power Star even bagged the National Award as a child artist for the 1985 film, Bettada Hoovu. Later in 2022, he made his acting debut as a leading man in the film Appu opposite Rakshita. Following this, the Power Star became a part of many successful films including Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Aakash, Ajay, Arasu, Milana, Vamshi, Raam, Jackie, Hudugaru, Power, Rana Vikrama, Raajakumara2, Anjani Putra, and James. He was also seen as a television presenter for the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, the Kannada adaptation of the famous American show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
His last appearance on the big screens was the 2022 documentary drama Gandhada Gudi. In the film, he can be seen exploring the rich wildlife of Karnataka with the award-winning wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS, who is also the director for Gandhada Gudi. The project reached the cinema halls on 28th October this year, marking the actor's first Death Anniversary on 29th October.
Remembering him on his 1st death anniversary, fans and many celebrities from Sandalwood penned posts for the Power Star.Darshan aka D'Boss shared a picture with the late Puneeth Rajkumar and penned a heartfelt note on Twitter, "Puneeth Rajkumar is always alive in the hearts of Kannadigas. Even though it has been a year since we separated physically, everyone has a feeling that they are always with us through their pictures and work."
Additionally, Kannada star Dhananjaya remembered Appu with some throwback stills and the following words on Twitter, "Every moment spent with you, your loving embrace lives forever.#AppuLivesOn #Appu #Gandadagudi."