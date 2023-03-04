Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew Yuva Rajkumar makes debut with Hombale Films; Teaser out

Yuva Rajkumar, who is the grandson of Dr Rajkumar and nephew of Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivarajlumar, is all set for his big debut. He is making his acting debut with the prestigious banner Hombale Films, which bankrolled blockbuster movies like KGF and Kantara. The film is titled Yuva.

The makers announced the debut of Yuva Rajkumar by unveiling the title poster and teaser from the film. The first poster shows the actor sitting on a bike with an intense look. The teaser of the film is action-packed with powerful narration delivered by actor Prakash Raj.

Yuva will showcase intense action sequences with powerful storytelling. Along with Yuva's official announcement, it also went on floors and began regular shoot in Bengaluru.

Take a look at Yuva Rajkumar's Yuva poster and teaser here:

About Yuva

The makers announced the debut of Yuva Rajkumar in April. They took Twitter and wrote, "Legacy continues… there has always been a special bond between Hombale Films and legendary Matinee Idol Dr Rajkumar’s family. Taking the legacy forward, we are proud to introduce Yuva Rajkumar, the third generation of dodmane as a debutant hero in our next movie. We request you all to extend your invaluable support to us in this endeavour as always.”

Directed by Santhosh Anandram, Yuva is announced to release in the theatres on December 22, 2023. For now, the film is scheduled to release only in Kannada but discussions are under consideration to take it to India or not. Apart from Yuva Rajkumar, Achyut Kumar will also be seen in a pivotal role. Kantara fame music director Ajaneesh is rendering tunes for the film.

Hombale Films' upcoming projects

Hombale Films is currently the biggest production house in South cinema. The production company has 5 upcoming big movies like Prabhas' Salaar, Rishab Shetty Kantara 2, Yash starrer KGF 3, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Tyson, and Keerthy Suresh's Raghu Thatha lined up. Hombale Films will soon mark its debut in Tamil and Malayalam as well.

