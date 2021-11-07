Puneeth Rajkumar's personal physician seeks police security after actor's demise

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 46. His sudden demise has left his fans and the film industry in shock. Fans still can't digest the fact that Puneeth is no more. Days after his demise, Puneeth Rajkumar's personal physician, Dr Ramana Rao, has requested police security. The doctor has been accused of medical negligence.

The actor's fans have reportedly filed complaints at the Sadashivanagar police station against Dr. Rao. For the unversed, the actor first visited Rao's clinic. He immediately got ECG done, which showed a strain, sensing danger. Puneeth was then taken to Vikram hospital but unfortunately could not be saved. "It was a cardiac arrest," said the doctor.

According to a report in ETimes, Dr. Prasanna H.M, president of PHANA, wrote to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai seeking security. "We strongly oppose the attempts by the public to point fingers at the treating physicians, especially Ramana Rao who did his best. After all, we know that the medical profession has its limitations and saving lives is not always possible. Else, no one would be dying," he wrote in the letter.

Puneeth complained of pain post his routine workout in the morning. He collapsed and was taken to the doctor immediately. Puneeth along with his wife Ashwini went first to his personal physician B. Ramana Rao, 3 minutes away from his home.