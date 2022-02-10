Puneeth Rajkumar's production film Family Pack trailer is a blend of humour & drama

After Danish Sait's One Cut Two Cut, the next film titled Family Pack from Puneeth Rajkumar's production is gearing up for release on Amazon Prime Video. Today, the trailer of the film has been released and it is a perfect blend of humour and drama. the film is an endearing tale of human emotions featuring actors Rangayana Raghu, Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty in the lead.

The trailer introduces us to Abhi, a boy who has lost all hope and the will to live has a chance encounter with a ghost who gives him a new life. But things get complicated when the ghost realises that their lives and destinies are intertwined on a deeper level.

Directed by Arjun Kumar S and produced under the banner of Late Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, the film will premiere on 17 February. The film is a part of Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, at carrying forward his cinematic brilliance and as a tribute to the late actor.

Commenting on the release, director Arjun Kumar S said, “I am delighted to bring a light-hearted story like Family Pack on Prime Video. The film offers a fine blend of humour and drama and is peppered with endearing moments that should resonate with the viewers world over. The actors have delivered to their best capacity to breathe life into this film, and I hope the efforts translate on screen. Looking forward to the release of our film in India and beyond.”

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Danish Sait, the actor of One Cut Two Cut opened up about how it feels to not have Puneeth Rajkumar around when the films he made are releasing. The movie received a positive response from the audiences and is streaming currently on Amzon Prime Videos.

