Puneeth Rajkumar's Twitter handle gets unverified; Angered fans say 'Sidharth Shukla, SSR have blue tick'

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's Twitter account has got unverified. Yes, Twitter removed blue tick from his name on his Twitter account and fans are super angry and hurt by this move. The Powerstar fans are trending Twitter and have been questioning Twitter on why they removed the blue tick and urged to verify Puneeth's account as soon as possible.

Some fans have also questioned that there is blue tick for Sidharth Shukla and Sushant Singh Rajput's Twitter handles so why did Twitter remove blue tick only from Puneeth Rajkumar's account. While one user wrote, Dear @verified, only reason I am on twitter is because of the name @PuneethRajkumar. Get the account verified ASAP." Another fan of Appu tweeted, "Kindly reverify @PuneethRajkumar sir's Official twitter account. Blue tick is there for Sushanth singh raJput's account Siddharth shukla's accounts."

Fans have taken the Twitter space with #MemorializeAPPUOnTwitter as a tribute to him and added remembering to Puneeth's handle. However, the official Twitter is yet to respond to this matter.