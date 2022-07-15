Puneeth Rajkumar's Twitter handle gets unverified; Angered fans say 'Sidharth Shukla, SSR have blue tick'
Twitter has removed blue tick from Puneeth Rajkumar's name on his Twitter account and fans are super angry and hurt by this move.
Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's Twitter account has got unverified. Yes, Twitter removed blue tick from his name on his Twitter account and fans are super angry and hurt by this move. The Powerstar fans are trending Twitter and have been questioning Twitter on why they removed the blue tick and urged to verify Puneeth's account as soon as possible.
Some fans have also questioned that there is blue tick for Sidharth Shukla and Sushant Singh Rajput's Twitter handles so why did Twitter remove blue tick only from Puneeth Rajkumar's account. While one user wrote, Dear @verified, only reason I am on twitter is because of the name @PuneethRajkumar. Get the account verified ASAP." Another fan of Appu tweeted, "Kindly reverify @PuneethRajkumar sir's Official twitter account. Blue tick is there for Sushanth singh raJput's account Siddharth shukla's accounts."
Fondly known as Appu and Powerstar, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, due to heart attack. He was creamted in full state honours at Kanteerava Studios along with parents memorial. Over 10 Lakh people from all over the Bengaluru and celebs from all industries paid their last respects to Puneeth.
Puneeth Rajkumar lives in the hearts of fans especially in Karnataka for entertaining audiences with almost 30 films and doing many good deeds for lakhs of people. The Powerstar bid his adieu to the filmy journey with his last movie James, which was released in March and became a blockbuster hit. Directed by Chethan, the film was the perfect treat for fans longing to watch their Appu entertain them one last time on the big screen.
Also Read: Happy Birthday Shivarajkumar: Fond memories of him with brother Puneeth Rajkumar will make you emotional