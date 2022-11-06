Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini makes an emotional appeal to the people of Karnataka
Gandhada Gudi released on 28 October 2022. The docudrama shows Puneeth Rajkumar as a travel and adventure buff who explores Karnataka’s rich bio-diversity.
Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini has made an emotional appeal to the people of Karnataka. In a long note, she has requested people to watch Puneeth's, fondly called Appu by his fans, dream project Gandhada Gudi. "It was Appu's wish that all Kannadigas, especially the children should watch this movie," she wrote in a note.
"Let us preserve our forest for our children and show them the beauty of Karnataka," she wrote further. Directed by Amoghavarsha, Gandhada Gudi, also called GG, was released on 28 October 2022. The docudrama shows him as a travel and adventure buff who explores Karnataka’s rich bio-diversity.
Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar's appeal
Puneeth Rajkumar's wife wanted Narendra Modi to see the actor's last film
In a tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ashwini wrote, “Namaste @narendramodi. Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you and would have loved to share with you in person.”
Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar was recently conferred ‘Karnataka Ratna’ posthumously on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava. Rajinikanth, Jr NTR were also present at the event. Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46.
