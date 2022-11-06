Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini makes an emotional appeal to the people of Karnataka

Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini has made an emotional appeal to the people of Karnataka. In a long note, she has requested people to watch Puneeth's, fondly called Appu by his fans, dream project Gandhada Gudi. "It was Appu's wish that all Kannadigas, especially the children should watch this movie," she wrote in a note.

"Let us preserve our forest for our children and show them the beauty of Karnataka," she wrote further. Directed by Amoghavarsha, Gandhada Gudi, also called GG, was released on 28 October 2022. The docudrama shows him as a travel and adventure buff who explores Karnataka’s rich bio-diversity.