Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini says 'I'm in tears' as she pens an emotional note after Powerstar's demise

Weeks after Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise due to cardiac arrest, his wife Ashwini Revanath has penned an emotional long note thanking the fans and acknowledging condolences from millions. "I am in tears when I see thousands of you follow your dear Appu's path and register for eye donation," Ashwini wrote in a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Ashwini in her long emotional note wrote: "The untimely death of Sri, Puneeth Rajkumar has been shocking not only to the family but also to the entire state of Karnataka. It is hard to imagine the extent of pain this loss ‘would have brought on you, the fans who made him the ‘Power Star’. Despite the pain that you have gone through, you have not lost your calm and not let any unpleasant incidents occur, ensuring a respectful farewell to Puneeth Rajkumar".

Her note further reads, "It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the condolences from millions; not only cinephiles but people of all ages from India and abroad alike. I am in tears when I see thousands of you follow your dear Appu's path and register for eye donation. He will live on in these good deeds that you do by keeping him as an ideal and also in the zeal that his memory inspires in you. On behalf of our entire family, heartfelt gratitude to all the fans and every individual for your love and support."

Puneeth passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29. He was 46. More than 10 lakh people lined up to pay last respect to the actor in Bengaluru.