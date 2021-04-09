  1. Home
Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa out on OTT a week after theatrical release; Here's what audience has to say

While the Kannada film Yuvarathnaa is still running houseful in theatres, the makers decided to release it directly on the OTT platform just a week after its release.
Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the critically acclaimed film Yuvarathnaa starring Puneeth Rajkumar has released today on Amazon Prime Video a week after its grand theatrical release. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandurunder under the Hombale Films, stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjaya, and Prakash Raj.  Yuvarathnaa revolves around the story of a reputed college that is now on the verge of closing due to the privatization of the education system linked to politics.  

Well, the film is out for the audience and once again, amidst the rising COVID-19 cases, the audience is enjoying the film at the comfort of their home. While the Kannada film Yuvarathnaa is still running houseful in theatres, the makers decided to release it directly on the OTT platform just a week after its release. One of Puneeth's fans wrote, "Due to pandemic n govt new restrictions #Yuvarathnaa is released on @PrimeVideoIN today. But see here matinee show is houseful in Veeresh theatre today.Just @PuneethRajkumar things." 

Take a look at what the audience has to say about film's OTT release: 

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan wraps up Salute shoot; Pens a heartwarming note & sends love and gratitude to the team 

Sharing his excitement ahead of its digital premiere, Puneeth Rajkumar shared, "Collaborating with Santhosh Ananddram and Prakash Raj after four years was like a homecoming. The film highlights relevant and important topics and, is driven with quirky punch lines, power-packed action sequences, and emotional drama making it a  complete entertainer.  I  am  glad  to  share  the  Box-office  success  with  the entire team and can’t wait for enough to have the film’s digital premiere." 

