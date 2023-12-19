‘Punish Nagarjuna’: CPI leader Narayana makes shocking demand after Bigg Boss finale chaos

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 turned into a shocking nightmare. When Pallavi Prashanth was declared the winner, things got ugly after his fans and runner-up Amardeep Chowdary went head-to-head in a violent fight. This never-before-seen drama ruined the celebration and brought back strong criticism of the show's controversial content.

Adding fuel to the fire, a leader Narayana from the CPI party made some serious accusations against Bigg Boss. He thinks the showmakers deliberately stir up drama and hype up fan craze to boost ratings.

According to the reports, the leader even wants the Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 organization and actor Nagarjuna, the host of the show to be punished. He also slammed the show for using people for entertainment, like bringing in a farmer contestant just to get attention from villagers.

More about the incident that took place during Bigg Boss 7 Telugu finale

Meanwhile, things in the real world were worse after the final episode aired. Pallavi Prashanth fans went out to damage Amardeep's car and even broke windows on buses and a police vehicle. The TSRTC bus was also seemingly damaged by the so-called fans. The police immediately took action to teach the attackers a lesson and filed a case against Pallavi.

In response to these incidents, the Jubilee Hills Police have filed cases against Prashanth and his followers under sections 147, 148, 290, 353, 426, and 149, which involve willful destruction of private and public property. This Suo Moto case may lead to legal actions for Pallavi Prashanth shortly, which can tarnish the reputation of Bigg Boss Season 7. This incident reminds us that entertainment needs to be responsible and fans need to learn to chill, both inside and outside reality shows.

More about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 finale

The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions as the top six contestants battled it out for the coveted trophy. Unfortunately, the journey ended for Nagarjuna Reddy Ambati (Arjun) first, followed by Priyanka Jain in fifth place. Prince Yawar, the house's charming prince, made a strategic decision to accept an unexpected offer of Rs. 15 lakh from the producers, placing him fourth.

Sivaji, the mastermind of the house, earned the respect of viewers but finished third. The showdown came down to Amardeep Chowdary and Pallavi Prashanth, both deserving but only one could emerge victorious. Ultimately, it was Pallavi Prashanth who walked away with the coveted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 trophy, leaving Amardeep Chowdary as the runner-up.

