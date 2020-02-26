Punnagai Mannan controversy: Chinmayi Sripaada fumes as Rekha’s video on non consensual kiss goes viral

After the video of actor explaining how a particular scene in the movie Punnagai Mannan starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role was shot without her permission, netizens demanded Kamal Haasan to issue an apology. The scene, in which Kamal Haasan and Rekha were standing on a cliff planning to jump off it, has Kamal Haasan planting an unexpected kiss on Rekha’s lips. In a video, Rekha stated that she was not informed about the kiss and that she would have not agreed to act in it had she been informed in prior.

Talking about the incident, Chinmayi, who is known for voicing for women who underwent sexual assault, took to her Twitter space and expressed her take in a series of Tweets. She stated that there are sadists who would beat and physically assault women on movie sets spontaneously. She also spoke about how these acts against women are being normalized and not being taken seriously. She wrote on Twitter, “This viral video of a non-consensual kiss where the men knew they’d orchestrate a kiss and it would be over in a shot was so normal. So was hitting and slapping and beating people on sets by great directors. It still happens. There are downright sadists who like physically assaulting, beating people on set. It is a power game.”

Rekha maam spoke about the whole episode in a matter of fact manner, even included some laughs so thag she isnt attacked; and her interviewer laughed as well. That’s the extent of normalisation women have had to go into. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 25, 2020

For the unversed, Rekha, during a recent interview stated that she was not informed by Kamal Haasan or the director of the film, K Balachander about the kiss scene. She also stated that the assistant directors of the film had assured her back then that the scene would be cropped by the sensor board.